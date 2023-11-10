With UAW newly energized, Honda gives US production workers 11% raises

Honda is giving American production workers an 11% pay raise.

There was no official company news release about the pay increase, but the news was communicated to U.S. workers Friday morning.

The move comes in the wake of the United Auto Workers union signaling its plans to grow its membership rolls by representing workers at new automakers, including workers at Tesla, Toyota and perhaps other automakers.

The company Friday confirmed it is implementing an 11% pay increase for production workers at U.S. Honda facilities starting in January 2024.

And the wage progression for production employees will change from a six-year progression to three years, the automaker also said.

“Honda has been committed to maintaining an excellent employment experience for our production associates since we began manufacturing in America in 1979, including competitive wage and benefit packages and a work environment founded on teamwork, mutual respect, and open communication,” the company said in a statement to this newspaper. “Honda greatly values all of our associates and the many contributions they make to our customers and our communities, and over the past two years we have made a number of changes to our benefits packages, which will continue with changes to compensation for production associates at our U.S. facilities, which will take effect in January 2024.”

Honda also said that in the past two years, it has added more than 10 new benefits, including “childcare reimbursement, student loan repayment, lifestyle account, and expanded our associate assistance program.”

“We will continue to look for opportunities to ensure that we provide an excellent employment experience for Honda associates,” Honda said.

Honda has more than 10,000 employees in Ohio.

In February, Honda, and LG Energy Solution broke ground for an electric vehicle battery production plant, representing $3.5 billion of an overall projected $4.4 billion investment in EVs in Ohio.

In 2017, workers at Fuyao Glass America in Moraine rejected an invitation to join the UAW. Since then, however, under new leadership, the union appears to have found new energy, extracting new concessions and more lucrative contracts from GM, Ford and Stellantis N.V. in a two-month multi-plant strike.