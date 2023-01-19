Winter storm caused almost $4M of damage at Wright-Patterson

Another photo shows a downed light pole near the base flight line.

The base account said personnel refrain from lowering building thermostats at night during times of extreme cold. But burst pipes nevertheless resulted, as they did for many buildings elsewhere. Even the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus suffered extensive water damage last month.

The winter storm broke a 50-year record in the Dayton region when a temperature of minus 9 degrees was recorded at Dayton International Airport, breaking a previous record low for that date in 1960, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

A boiler at the base’s Visiting Officer Quarters became inoperable, the base said. Personnel were forced to drain water systems and evacuate the buildings for multiple days.

“That seemed to open the floodgates and calls started pouring in,” the base’s 88th Air Base Wing said. “The squadron’s 24-hour control facility that receives maintenance-related emergencies fielded hundreds of emergency calls concerning 39 different buildings over Christmas weekend. The majority stemmed from freezing pipes but also included a light pole that had been blown over from the strong wind gusts.”

The “uptick” in emergencies required deployment of additional personnel in order to prevent further damage, the base said.

“Nearly half of the squadron was running full time during the Christmas weekend going all over both areas of the base to fix the damage,” Jessup said in the base’s account of the events.

The base statement credits the 88th Civil Engineer Squadron’s “preparatory actions and rapid response to mitigate damage, that dollar amount could’ve doubled or even tripled.”

Questions were sent to a spokeswoman for the 88th Air Base Wing, the host unit responsible for Wright-Patterson.

With two geographic areas separated by Ohio 444, Wright-Patterson is the largest single-site employer in Ohio, with more than 30,000 uniformed and civilian employees.