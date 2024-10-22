Wingstop opens in Huber Heights, more locations on the way, including Kettering

Wingstop is continuing to expand throughout the Dayton region with a new restaurant location now open in Huber Heights and several others on the way.

The Huber Heights Wingstop is located at 6243 Old Troy Pike in the College Square Plaza next to Jet’s Pizza. There is also a Wingstop in the works at 2811 Wilmington Pike in Kettering.

Carl Loftis, a multi-unit manager for Wingstop, said they hope to open the Kettering restaurant around Nov. 1, if not sooner.

“We also have plans for stores in Troy, Beaverton and more locations in (the) Dayton area in 2025,” Loftis said. “Our franchise currently has 68 Wingstops operating in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Kentucky.”

The franchise acquired the Dayton Wingstop at 4149 N. Main St. and the Springfield Wingstop at 2135 E. Main St. at the end of June.

The restaurant offers classic and boneless wings, tenders and chicken sandwiches that are cooked to order. Customers can choose a variety of flavors from Mango Habanero, Cajun or Original Hot to Hot Honey Rub, Hickory Smoked BBQ or Lemon Pepper. The menu also features fresh-cut, seasoned fries.

“What goes better with live sports than wings? The Cincinnati/Dayton area loves their sports and has lots of great teams,” Loftis said. “We keep it simple. Our menu focuses on what guest love about Wingstop; Chicken, fries (and) ranch!”

Today, there are more than 2,350 locations worldwide. Wingstop opened its first location in the Dayton region in 2017 at 2006 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Miami Twp.

The Huber Heights Wingstop is open 11 a.m. to midnight daily. For more information, visit wingstop.com.

