Wilmington pilot with local connection among those killed in KC-135 crash in Iraq

The Department of Defense identified those who were killed Saturday evening.

The deaths brought the number of American service members killed in the operations against Iran to at least 13. The six are the first Air Force deaths in the Iran war.

Capt. Curtis J. Angst, 30, of Wilmington, was assigned to the 121st Air Refueling Wing at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Capt. Seth Koval, 38, of of Mooresville, Ind., was assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, MacDill Air Force Base, Fla.

Tech. Sgt. Tyler Simmons, 28, was assigned to the 121st Air Refueling Wing. He was from Columbus.

The DOD identified the other casualties as Maj. John A. Klinner, 33, of Auburn, Ala.; Capt. Ariana G. Savino, 31, of Covington, Wash.; and Tech. Sgt. Ashley B. Pruitt, 34, of Bardstown, Ky.

Mary Angst, the wife of Curtis Angst, posted a statement from the Angst family on her Facebook page, saying in part: “Curtis lived a life defined by service, generosity, and a genuine love for people. He was dedicated to serving his country. He deeply valued the people he had the privilege to serve alongside.”

Mindy McCarty-Stewart, superintendent of Kettering City Schools and the mother of Mary Angst, also shared the statement.

Curtis Angst was a 2014 Wilmington High School graduate. Before commissioning, he attended the University of Cincinnati, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering.

He initially enlisted in the Ohio Air National Guard in May 2015, as a vehicle maintenance technician with the 123rd Air Control Squadron, according to his Air Force biography. He went on to earn an officer’s commission in 2021, attended undergraduate pilot training in 2022, followed by the KC-135R Pilot Initial Qualification in 2024.

He deployed in 2015 in support of Spartan Shield and the current operation, Epic Fury.

In his time with the 166th, Angst flew a total of 880 flight hours with 67 combat hours.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said on the social media site X: “I have been advised by Ohio’s adjutant general that three of the six service members killed during the air refueling mission in Iraq were Ohioans deployed with the Ohio Air National Guard’s 121st Air Refueling Wing. Fran and I are deeply saddened by this news and offer our sincere condolences to their families.”

“As a nation and community we mourn the tragic loss of U.S. servicemen killed in the Middle East,” U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, said on X. “These heroes made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation, and their dedication will never be forgotten.”

Both of Ohio’s U.S. senators also expressed their sorrow.

“These heroes paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country — putting the safety and security of their fellow Americans above themselves,“ Sen. Jon Husted said. ”We will always remember these service members’ noble mission to protect the homeland and the sacred freedom of America."

“This week, Ohio lost three of its bravest sons,” Sen. Bernie Moreno said on X. “Curtis Angst, Tyler Simmons, and Seth Koval are American heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedoms. They put their lives on the line for our country, and we will be forever in their debt.”

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Kenneth S. Wilsbach also saluted the airmen in a social media post.

We will never forget the KC-135 crew, Zeus 95, that paid the ultimate sacrifice. These heroes make up our total force team and we mourn with their families. Their memory strengthens our resolve to fight, as we carry their legacy forward. NKAWTG…N!https://t.co/XGJKl3cBng — General Ken Wilsbach (@OfficialCSAF) March 15, 2026

“We will never forget the KC-135 crew, Zeus 95, that paid the ultimate sacrifice,” Wilsbach said. “These heroes make up our total force team and we mourn with their families. Their memory strengthens our resolve to fight, as we carry their legacy forward.”