Who’s that on my ballot? Miamisburg voters, thousands of others in new Ohio districts

The maps being used for federal congressional races were first used in 2022, so if you haven’t voted since the last presidential election you might be surprised to find your incumbent member of Congress isn’t who you remember.

Glaring changes

For state districts, few places in Ohio have seen a more drastic change than Miamisburg.

The city of nearly 20,000 residents was previously the center of Ohio House District 37 and Ohio Senate District 6, represented now in Columbus by Rep. Tom Young, R-Washington Twp., and Sen. Niraj Antani, R-Miami Twp., respectively.

But, in 2023, Miamisburg was drawn out of both H.D. 37 and S.D. 6, leaving Miamisburg voters in House District 40, which extends all the way from Montgomery County to Preble County, and Senate District 5, which encompasses portions of Montgomery, Butler, Darke, Miami and all of Preble County.

As a result, Miamisburg voters will not be asked to cast a vote for Young in his unopposed race, nor will they be able to vote for the replacement of Antani, who has opted not to seek reelection.

Instead, Miamisburg voters are being asked to choose between incumbent Republican Ohio House Rep. Rodney Creech and his Democratic opponent Bobbie Arnold, both of West Alexandria. In the Ohio Senate, Miamisburg voters won’t have a voice for a few years, given that they were drawn into the district of Sen. Steve Huffman, R-Tipp City, who is not up for reelection until 2026.

Be prepared

While Miamisburg’s situation is the most glaring, there were a slew of tweaks in the Miami Valley that might have moved you into an unfamiliar district.

One thing to do before heading to vote is checking out the Ohio Secretary of State’s “Find My District” tool, which only needs your address to tell you the Ohio House, Ohio Senate, and federal congressional districts you live in. The page will let you swivel between two maps: 2024 districts and 2025 districts. The 2024 district map will show you the current districts, which are being phased out; the 2025 map will show you the districts that will begin in 2025 and which are being used to conduct this November’s election.

You can also access an online sample ballot ahead of voting, which will show you exactly the issues and candidates that you’ll be asked to weigh in on when you get to the polls. Start at the Ohio Secretary of State’s sample ballot page, click on the county you live in, then provide the requested information on your county’s board of elections website. From there, scroll until you find your sample ballot, which may be at the bottom of the page.

Digital maps

You can use the digital maps below to get a sense of what district you’ll be voting in this November.

Area’s new Ohio House maps (updated 2023):

Area’s new Ohio Senate maps (updated 2023):

Area’s new federal congressional maps, updated 2021:

For more stories like this, sign up for our Ohio Politics newsletter. It’s free, curated, and delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday evening.

Avery Kreemer can be reached at 614-981-1422, on X, via email, or you can drop him a comment/tip with the survey below.