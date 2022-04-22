White Castle adding new slider to menu permanently and new Coke flavor

The 1921 Slider is a thick beef patty, seared and seasoned to perfection, then topped with cheddar cheese, grilled caramelized onions, a slice of Roma tomato, lettuce and pickles.

White Castle also began offering a new drink option — Coca-Cola Crème Soda — to complement the new 1921 Slider. Consumers can get the crème soda at White Castle before anywhere else, according to the company.