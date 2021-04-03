Which retail stores are open, closed on Easter Sunday?

Some national chains have announced they will close on Easter Sunday (April 4), according to retailmenot.com. Store and restaurant hours can vary by location.
Closed grocery stories include:
Need a grocery store? Kroger is open, though Kroger pharmacies will be closed after 3 p.m., according to their website. Stores that will remain open include Dollar General, Fresh Market (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Meijer (hours may be modified), Trader Joe’s, Walmart (7 a.m. to 11 p.m.) and Whole Foods (closing two hours early).
Closed stores include:
- Ace Hardware
- Aéropostale
- Apple
- Banana Republic
- Barnes & Noble
- Best Buy
- Bloomingdale’s
- Bob’s Discount Furniture
- Burlington
- The Container Store
- Crate & Barrel
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- DSW
- H&M
- Hobby Lobby
- HomeGoods
- JCPenney
- Kohl’s
- Lowe’s
- Macy’s
- Marshalls
- Michael’s
- Nordstrom & Nordstrom Rack
- Office Depot
- Pier 1
- Pottery Barn
- T.J. Maxx
- Staples
- Supercuts
However, several stores will be open on Sunday, according to the same website. Those stores include:
- Big Lots (10 a.m. – 7 p.m.)
- CVS
- Half Price Books
- Kmart
- PetSmart
- Rite Aid
- Safeway
- Save A Lot
- Starbucks
- The Home Depot
- Walgreens (Most stores will be open, but check the hours of your nearest location.)