Which retail stores are open, closed on Easter Sunday?

Local News | 56 minutes ago
By Eileen McClory, Dayton Daily News

Some national chains have announced they will close on Easter Sunday (April 4), according to retailmenot.com. Store and restaurant hours can vary by location.

Closed grocery stories include:

Need a grocery store? Kroger is open, though Kroger pharmacies will be closed after 3 p.m., according to their website. Stores that will remain open include Dollar General, Fresh Market (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Meijer (hours may be modified), Trader Joe’s, Walmart (7 a.m. to 11 p.m.) and Whole Foods (closing two hours early).

Closed stores include:

However, several stores will be open on Sunday, according to the same website. Those stores include:

