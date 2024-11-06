What to know about JD Vance, the Middletown native who will be the next vice president

Raised in Middletown

Vance was born in Middletown in 1984 as James Donald Bowman, the son of Donald Bowman and Bev Vance.

Growing up in Middletown, his father left home when JD was young, and his mother struggled with drug addiction.

JD Vance credits his “mamaw” for raising him and being his role model.

Throughout his years in Middletown, Vance went by James Hamel, his stepfather’s surname, until changing to Vance in honor of his grandparents.

At Middletown High School, Vance was elected vice president of the Class of 2003.

After graduation

After high school Vance joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served during the Iraq War.

He then attended and graduated from Ohio State University and later received a law degree from Yale Law School.

Vance wrote a best-selling book, “Hillbilly Elegy,” which was published in 2016. Director Ron Howard subsequently made a film from the book, starring Glenn Close, Amy Adams and Gabriel Basso (as Vance), which was released in 2020.

In 2019, Vance also co-founded Narya, a venture capital firm in Cincinnati.

Entering politics

Vance decided to run for the U.S. Senate after Ohio Sen. Rob Portman announced he was retiring.

In 2022, he won his race, defeating Democrat Tim Ryan.

Winning the vice presidency

After opposing Trump during the 2016 elections, Vance changed his opinions about him around 2020. Trump then endorsed Vance during his congressional campaign.

Trump’s trust of Vance continued to grow and on July 15, 2024 he was offered the opportunity to be Trump’s running mate.

In Trump’s victory speech early Wednesday morning, he mentioned Vance on stage.

“He turned out to be a good choice,” Trump said.

Vance also spoke to the crowd, looking ahead to the next four years.

“Thank you for the trust that you placed in me, and I think we just witnessed the greatest political comeback in the history of the United States of America,” Vance said. “And under President Trump’s leadership we’re never going to stop fighting for you.”

A day after the election, Vance took to X to thank voters for making him Ohio’s first elected vice president.

Support from Butler County

Tuesday night, members of the Butler County Republican Party held a celebration at Lori’s Road House, a West Chester Twp. country bar and concert venue.

Just over 62% of voters in Butler County voted in favor of the Republican candidates. In his hometown of Middletown, the Trump/Vance ticket received 62 percent of the vote.

Tuesday’s night event attracted some of the biggest names in Butler County politics, but also those who worked tirelessly for local and national candidates.

People watched the results on Fox News on large-screen TVs flanked by life-size cardboard cutouts of Trump and Vance.

What happens to his Senate seat now?

Ohio now faces the task of first temporarily and then permanently replacing Vance in the United States Senate.

Vance’s current term expires in early 2029, but last night’s victory will require him to resign from his post before being sworn in as the next vice president in January 2025.

Ohio law requires Gov. Mike DeWine to appoint Vance’s replacement.

Voters will then get the chance to permanently pick a replacement at the next regular state election, which will be in November 2026.