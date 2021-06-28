HIV Testing Day: Find out where you can get results

A special testing event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Dr. Charles R. Drew Health Center, 1322 W. Third St., in Dayton. The drive-by HIV testing event also will offer COVID-19 vaccinations, according to a release from Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County.

HIV, which stands for human immunodeficiency virus, is the virus that causes AIDS, or acquired immunodeficiency syndrome. About 1.2 million people in the U.S. have HIV, and nearly 40% of new HIV infections are spread by people who do not know they have the virus, Public Health reported.