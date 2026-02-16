What is Ash Wednesday? The meaning behind the tradition and the start of Lent

What is Ash Wednesday? Ash Wednesday is the first day of Lent, a period of fasting, prayer and almsgiving observed by Christians.

When is Lent? Lent recalls the 40 days Jesus spent fasting in the desert. In 2026, Lent begins on Wednesday, Feb. 18 and ends on Holy Thursday, Apr. 2. This timespan represents 40 days of fasting and six Sundays, for a total of 46 calendar days.

What happens on Ash Wednesday? Many Christians attend a service where a minister or priest places ashes on a person’s forehead, usually in the shape of a cross. They are often accompanied by a phrase such as “Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return” or “Repent, and believe in the Gospel.”

Where the ashes come from: Ashes used on Ash Wednesday are made from the palm branches used on Palm Sunday from the year before.

What the ashes symbolize: The ashes represent human mortality, repentance for sins, and a commitment to purification during the Lenten season.

Attendance: Although it is usually one of the most crowded days for many churches, receiving ashes on Ash Wednesday is not a holy day of obligation and participation is not required.

Participating denominations: Ash Wednesday is observed by Catholics, Lutherans, Anglicans/Episcopalians, Methodists, Presbyterians, and others.