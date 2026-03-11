7-day menu planner

PLAN AHEAD: Cook enough rice and save enough pie for Wednesday.

MONDAY (Kids)

The kids will be happy when you serve them Ranch Skillet Supper. Heat 1 tablespoon canola oil in a large nonstick skillet on medium-high. Add 1 pound ground turkey breast and cook 4 minutes or until no longer pink. Stir in 1 (8-ounce) package seasoned rice with black beans, 1 (10-ounce) can diced tomatoes with green chiles (mild), 2 cups frozen corn and 2 3/4 cups water. Bring to a boil; reduce heat, cover and simmer 20 minutes or until water is absorbed. Sprinkle with chopped fresh cilantro and 1 cup shredded 50% reduced-fat cheddar cheese.

Serve with carrot sticks and cornbread (from mix). Make Ginger Ice Cream Sandwiches for dessert: Spread 1 1/2 tablespoons vanilla ice cream on flat side of small (1 3/4-inch diameter) gingersnap cookies; top ice cream with second cookie. Roll sides in chopped crystallized ginger or any finely chopped nuts. Wrap individually and freeze until firm.

TUESDAY (Entertaining)

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with friends and make Beef Stew with Guinness. Serve with a lettuce wedge and rye bread. St. Patrick’s Day Cupcakes top off your meal.

WEDNESDAY (Meatless)

Make this colorful Santa Fe Salad for your no-meat dinner: Heat 1 tablespoon canola oil in a large nonstick skillet on medium-high. Add 1 medium green bell pepper (cut into thin strips) and 1 thinly sliced medium onion; cook 5 minutes or until softened. Add 1 cup salsa, 1 (15-ounce) can rinsed reduced-sodium kidney beans, 1 (11-ounce) can drained Mexican-style corn and 1 1/2 cups cooked (leftover) rice. Cook 5 minutes or until thoroughly heated. For each serving, spread 1 cup torn lettuce on plate. Surround lettuce with baked tortilla chips. Top with the warm vegetable mixture. Sprinkle each serving with 2 tablespoons shredded 50% reduced-fat cheddar cheese.

Serve with Tomato Broth (mix tomato juice with unsalted vegetable broth and heat). Slice the leftover pie for dessert.

THURSDAY (Budget)

Introduce the family to lower-fat bison with this easy Meatloaf: Heat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, mix together 1 (15-ounce) can rinsed and slightly mashed reduced-sodium white beans, 1 pound ground bison (or 95% lean ground beef), 1 (8-ounce) can no-salt-added tomato sauce, 1/2 cup dry breadcrumbs, 1 finely chopped carrot and 1 egg. Shape into a loaf and place in a shallow nonstick foil-lined baking dish. Spread top with 1/3 cup drained salsa. Bake 1 hour or until internal temperature reaches 160 degrees.

Serve with baked potatoes, fresh broccoli with shredded cheddar cheese and crusty bread. Fresh orange sections are dessert.

PLAN AHEAD: Save enough meatloaf and bake enough potatoes for Friday.

FRIDAY (Heat and Eat)

Make Open-Face Meatloaf Sandwiches on whole-grain bread tonight: Slice and warm the leftover meatloaf. Spread the bread with low-fat mayonnaise, add the meatloaf and top with a lettuce leaf.

Cut the leftover potatoes into potato wedges, coat with cooking spray, sprinkle with paprika and bake in a 425-degree oven until hot. Add deli coleslaw to the meal. Have sliced kiwis for dessert.

SATURDAY (Easy Entertaining)

Treat your guests to Citrus Lamb Chops. Serve with couscous and sugar snap peas alongside. Add a mixed green salad and a baguette. For dessert, buy a Coconut Layer Cake.

CHICKEN WITH OLIVES AND PEAS (Sunday)

Servings: makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 6 hours on low; 1 hour on high

3 medium baking potatoes, peeled and cut into bite-size pieces

1 large green bell pepper, cut into thin strips

1 medium onion, chopped

1 (15-ounce) can no-salt-added tomato sauce

1/2 cup unsalted chicken broth

1/2 cup pimento-stuffed olives

1 1/2 tablespoons minced garlic

1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon no-salt-added tomato paste

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 small bay leaves, broken in half

3 to 3 1/2 pounds bone-in skinless chicken thighs and drumsticks (about 6 each)

1 1/2 cups frozen green peas

In a 4-quart or larger slow cooker, combine potatoes, bell pepper, onion, tomato sauce, broth, olives, garlic, olive oil, tomato paste, coarse salt, black pepper and bay leaves; mix well. Add chicken; mix well. Cover and cook on low 6 hours; add peas and cook 1 hour on high or until chicken is cooked through and potatoes are tender. Discard bay leaves and serve.

Per serving: 318 calories, 31 grams protein, 12 grams fat (34% calories from fat), 2.8 grams saturated fat, 21 grams carbohydrate, 147 milligrams cholesterol, 478 milligrams sodium, 4 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.5.

BEEF STEW WITH GUINNESS (Tuesday)

Servings: makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 2 hours 20 minutes

1/3 cup flour

1 1/2 teaspoons coarse salt

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon pepper

3 pounds boneless beef chuck, cut into 1-inch pieces

3 tablespoons canola oil, divided

2 onions, chopped

1 pound carrots, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces, about 3 cups

1 pound small golden potatoes, halved

2 large cloves garlic, minced

1 (12-ounce) bottle Guinness stout beer or beef broth

1/4 cup tomato paste

2 cups unsalted beef broth

1/4 cup chopped parsley

Combine flour, salt, thyme and pepper in a bowl. Add beef and toss until evenly coated. In a large pot, heat 2 tablespoons oil. In batches, cook beef until browned; set aside. To same pot, add remaining 1 tablespoon oil, onions, carrots, potatoes and garlic; cook until just tender-crisp, about 6 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add beer and tomato paste; bring to a boil, scraping up the brown bits from bottom of pot. Return beef to pot and stir in beef broth; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover and simmer, stirring occasionally, until beef is tender, about 2 hours. Sprinkle with parsley and serve. Recipe from SwirlsOfFlavor.com.

Per serving: 326 calories, 35 grams protein, 12 grams fat (34% calories from fat), 2.9 grams saturated fat, 16 grams carbohydrate, 65 milligrams cholesterol, 513 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.

CITRUS LAMB CHOPS (Saturday)

Servings: makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: about 10 minutes

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 tablespoon olive oil

4 loin lamb chops, 3/4-inch thick

1 tablespoon butter

1/4 cup minced shallots

1/3 cup freshly squeezed orange juice

2 tablespoons dry white vermouth or unsalted chicken broth

1 orange, peeled and cut into sections

1 teaspoon dried herbes de Provence

Coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Heat broiler. In a small bowl, mix garlic and oil. Rub mixture evenly on both sides of chops. Broil 3 minutes per side for medium-rare. Meanwhile, in a small skillet, melt butter on medium. Add shallots and cook 3 minutes. Stir in orange juice and vermouth or broth; bring to a boil. Boil 10 seconds or until slightly reduced. Stir in the oranges and herbes de Provence. Return to heat briefly to warm the fruit. Season chops with salt and pepper to taste. Place each chop on dinner plate and spoon sauce over chop. Serve immediately.

Per serving: 235 calories, 19 grams protein, 12 grams fat (47% calories from fat), 4.4 grams saturated fat, 10 grams carbohydrate, 66 milligrams cholesterol, 123 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.