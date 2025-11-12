What has your experience been with SNAP benefits? We want to hear from you

The first partial Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program payments are expected to begin in Ohio today as a legal fight continues in the U.S. Supreme Court and a political process continues to end the government shutdown.
We want to know what’s happening with the people in our community.
If you would be willing to share the story of how you’ve been impacted by the delay in SNAP benefits and whether you’re not receiving them, please fill out the form below.
In Other News
1
First partial SNAP benefits go to Ohioans today as legal fight...
2
Remembering Jonathan Winters — Born 100 years ago today
3
Central State set to replace faulty fire alarm system in dorm, evaluate...
4
The last of the greatest: WWII veterans fade from view, but their...
5
The Black Friday deals are plentiful already: What local stores are...