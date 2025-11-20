What are you thankful for this year? We want to know

Shared Harvest saw about 60 volunteers from multiple organizations pack boxes on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, for the annual Hamil-Turkey event where around thousands of people will be fed through these prepackaged Thanksgiving dinners. Hundreds of more people are expected to be fed at a Thanksgiving buffet dinner sponsored by various organizations. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

Shared Harvest saw about 60 volunteers from multiple organizations pack boxes on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, for the annual Hamil-Turkey event where around thousands of people will be fed through these prepackaged Thanksgiving dinners. Hundreds of more people are expected to be fed at a Thanksgiving buffet dinner sponsored by various organizations. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF
Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

As Thanksgiving approaches, we want to know what you’re thankful for this year. Please fill out the questionnaire below or email reporter Sam Wildow at samantha.wildow@coxinc.com.

In Other News
1
Hundreds of area people line up for free food for Thanksgiving meal
2
Most Ohio households should receive their full SNAP benefits this week
3
Ohio lawmakers reach intoxicating hemp, marijuana deal; awaits Senate...
4
Seasonal illnesses on the rise — but not drastically — in southwest...
5
House Republicans tout plan to incentivize local governments to merge

About the Author

Follow Samantha Wildow on twitter

Samantha Wildow is the assistant news editor for the Springfield News-Sun and the Dayton Daily News. Follow Samantha on Twitter @SamWildowDDN.