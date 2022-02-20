West Central Ohio faces a small increase in ICU COVID-19 cases; numbers statewide decreasing

ODH reported 5 new cases Sunday in ICU admissions for COVID-19 patients. The 21-day average for ICU admissions is 20.

One in twelve people who are now in Ohio hospitals have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, the Ohio Hospital Association reported Sunday.

There are 1,594 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ohio as of Sunday, according to the Ohio Hospital Association dashboard, with 336 patients in intensive care units.

Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties are found in the west central area of Ohio. In hospitals in the Dayton region, there are 172 patients hospitalized who are positive with coronavirus with 34 in intensive care units.

Butler, Warren, Clinton Hamilton, Clermont, Brown and Adam are found in Ohio’s southwestern region where 369 people are hospitalized with the coronavirus, including 82 of them in the ICU, according to the OHA dashboard.