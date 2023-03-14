BreakingNews
JUST IN: Honda to move Accord production to Indiana in 2025
Weather: Wright-Patterson is on a two-hour delay

44 minutes ago

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base employees are on a 2-hour weather delay from normal reporting time Tuesday morning, a notice from the base said.

Telework employees continue to work or take appropriate leave, the base said.

“Personnel who are designated base-essential or mission-essential for current mission efforts as assigned by their commander or supervisor will continue to work,” the base said.

“All other employees will be granted weather and safety leave for the hours of delayed reporting time. Only emergency services are available at the Wright-Patterson Medical Center until staff are able to safely report within delayed reporting guidance,” the base also said.

For more information please visit www.wpafb.af.mil, the 88th ABW Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wpafb, and/or call 937-656-SNOW (7669).

About the Author

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

