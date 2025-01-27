We tried the limited-edition Graeter’s Skyline Spice ice cream: It has oyster crackers in it

The Cincinnati-based brands released this limited-edition ice cream flavor after rumors of a collaboration broke the internet in October 2024.

“Speculation about our unconventional partnership started a social media frenzy,” Richard Graeter, president and CEO of Graeter’s Ice Cream, stated on the company’s website. “We spent months perfecting the recipe and are extremely happy to confirm the rumors are true — and that the flavor will surprise you."

The flavor of the ice cream did surprise me! I was expecting a chili-inspired ice cream of some sorts, but instead got a spiced ice cream giving cozy vibes.

Skyline Spice with Oyster Crackers reminded me of a slice of pumpkin pie. The ice cream itself tasted like cinnamon and nutmeg with the oyster crackers giving a salty taste similar to a pie crust, but crunchier.

These flavors worked together and I will definitely finish the pint! A pint of this limited edition ice cream flavor costs $6.99.

It’s available in all scoop shops, participating Skyline Chili restaurants, select Midwest Kroger locations and online for nationwide shipping.

For more information or to place an order, visit graeters.com/skyline-ice-cream.

FOOD AND DINING NEWS

