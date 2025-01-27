We tried the limited-edition Graeter’s Skyline Spice ice cream: It has oyster crackers in it

Skyline Spice is in stores now.

FOOD & DINING
By
Jan 27, 2025
X

Graeter’s released its latest ice cream flavor collaboration today with Skyline Chili and I stopped by my local scoop shop to try it out.

“Skyline Spice with Oyster Crackers” features Skyline’s signature spice mix with crunchy oyster crackers.

The Cincinnati-based brands released this limited-edition ice cream flavor after rumors of a collaboration broke the internet in October 2024.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Skyline Chili and Graeter’s have created an ice cream together

“Speculation about our unconventional partnership started a social media frenzy,” Richard Graeter, president and CEO of Graeter’s Ice Cream, stated on the company’s website. “We spent months perfecting the recipe and are extremely happy to confirm the rumors are true — and that the flavor will surprise you."

The flavor of the ice cream did surprise me! I was expecting a chili-inspired ice cream of some sorts, but instead got a spiced ice cream giving cozy vibes.

Skyline Spice with Oyster Crackers reminded me of a slice of pumpkin pie. The ice cream itself tasted like cinnamon and nutmeg with the oyster crackers giving a salty taste similar to a pie crust, but crunchier.

ExploreRegion’s first revolving sushi bar coming soon to Beavercreek

These flavors worked together and I will definitely finish the pint! A pint of this limited edition ice cream flavor costs $6.99.

It’s available in all scoop shops, participating Skyline Chili restaurants, select Midwest Kroger locations and online for nationwide shipping.

For more information or to place an order, visit graeters.com/skyline-ice-cream.

FOOD AND DINING NEWS

Natalie Jones writes about food and dining in Southwest Ohio. Have a tip for her? Email natalie.jones@coxinc.com.

Natalie Jones

Credit: Knack Video + Photo

icon to expand image

Credit: Knack Video + Photo

In Other News
1
What is bird flu? What you should know as Ohio leads the nation...
2
Trump, area lawmakers at odds over death penalty in Ohio
3
Trump freeze on federal money may have local impact; judge blocks it...
4
When luck runs out: Mystery Powerball winner beat the odds before fate...
5
Montgomery County leads in child support license suspensions third year...

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.