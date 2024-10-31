Breaking: Olympic champion Taylor ends wrestling career with bronze at World Championships

WATCH: Reporter tries ‘Picklewich’ from Jimmy John’s

Attention all pickle lovers! Jimmy John’s has launched the “Picklewich,” featuring a kosher dill pickle that replaces the bread of its Turkey or Vito sandwiches.

I stopped by my local Jimmy John’s to give it a try and absolutely loved it. As someone who is a pickle connoisseur, this sandwich was right up my alley. I will warn you, it’s a bit messy!

Attention all pickle lovers! Jimmy John’s has launched the “Picklewich,” featuring a kosher dill pickle that replaces the bread of its Turkey or Vito sandwiches. NATALIE JONES/STAFF

I had the Turkey Picklewich with turkey, provolone, lettuce and tomato. I could have had the Vito Picklewich, which included salami, capocolli, provolone, onion, lettuce, tomato, oil and vinegar and oregano-basil, but I decided to start with something basic.

When you bite into the sandwich, it makes such a loud, crunchy noise.

I saw an influencer on TikTok add Pickle Jimmy Chips, a fan-favorite that Jimmy John’s just brought back, to the sandwich and that is the key. They add an extra layer of salty, sour, dilly goodness. The influencer also drizzled Jalapeno Ranch onto the sandwich and I highly recommend.

The Picklewich is available now through Nov. 14 at participating locations nationwide.

There are 12 Jimmy John’s locations throughout the Dayton region from Troy to Springboro, as well as one in Monroe. For more information or to find a Jimmy John’s location near you, visit jimmyjohns.com.

