WATCH: Pickleball is a sport for any age, skill level

Pickleball has quickly become a popular sport with players of any age and courts are popping up at local gyms and parks in our area.
Although it started as a backyard game to entertain children, pickleball now boasts a national professional tour and leagues and how-to classes for the sport are offered at local gyms and parks departments across our region.
In Your Prime host Rick McCrabb sits down with Kim Sheehan, the Senior Health and Wellness Director with the YMCA of Greater Dayton, to explain what pickleball is and how you can get started at a gym or park near you. The two discussed why the sport is gaining popularity among many age groups, what equipment is needed to get started, and how it is the perfect activity to have fun while staying healthy. Watch the video above for the full conversation.
