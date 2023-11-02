Veterans can shoot for free on Veterans Day at ODNR public ranges

U.S. military veterans can shoot for free on Veterans Day at one of the state’s premier public shooting ranges, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources announced.

Visit one of the following Division of Wildlife public shooting ranges to gain hands-on experience with firearms from certified instructors at no charge from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. On-site staff will provide equipment, ammunition, ear protection and eye protection at these locations.

  • Deer Creek Wildlife Area, corner of State Route 207 and Cook Yankeetown Road NE, Mt. Sterling 43143
  • Delaware Wildlife Area, 1110 State Route 229, Ashley 43003
  • Grand River Wildlife Area, 6693 Hoffman Norton Road, Bristolville 44491
  • Spring Valley Wildlife Area, 3570 Houston Road, Waynesville 45068
  • Woodbury Wildlife Area, 41384 State Route 541, Warsaw 43844

Division of Wildlife public shooting ranges provide comfortable, safe places to hone skills with rifles, shotguns, handguns, and archery equipment. A complete list of range facilities, and the amenities offered at each, can be found at wildohio.gov.

Class A shooting ranges offer supervised rifle and pistol target shooting. Class B facilities offer unsupervised rifle and pistol target shooting, while Class C ranges host unsupervised clay target shotgun shooting.

The shooting range permit requirement is waived for veterans on all Division of Wildlife Class A, B, and C shooting ranges on Nov. 11. Outside of that day, all persons 18 and older shooting on Division of Wildlife Class A, B, or C ranges are required to purchase a shooting range permit, available at all hunting and fishing license outlets, via wildohio.gov, or on the HuntFish OH mobile app. Daily permits are available for $5. The annual permit is $24.

