Vax-A-Million: Deadline to register for last drawing is Sunday

More than 5.4 Ohioans have started the vaccination process, but not everyone has opted into the drawing. On Wednesday, 3,428,514 people entered the drawing for $1 million and 150,187 Ohioans entered into the drawing for a college scholarship.

Ohio Vax-a-Million is an opt-in program, meaning you are not automatically entered. It takes less than two minutes to enter online at ohiovaxamillion.com. Those without Internet access can also enter by phone at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). Opt-in entries were collected beginning May 18.