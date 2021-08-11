Vanderhoff named director of Ohio Department of Health

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff was named the new Ohio Department of Health director with director Stephanie McCloud returning to her previous position of Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation administrator.
“Working together as a team, Stephanie McCloud and Bruce Vanderhoff guided the Ohio Department of Health over the past nine months. I am pleased that Dr. Vanderhoff has agreed to serve as Director of the Ohio Department of Health,” Gov. Mike DeWine said. “His medical and organizational expertise will help the department as we move forward and continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Previously Vanderhoff was the ODH chief medical officer.
McCloud was named state health department director in November after a months-long search to fill the role left vacant after Dr. Amy Acton stepped down in June 2020.
“I would also like to thank Stephanie McCloud for her leadership of the Ohio Department of Health and look forward to her return to lead the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation,” DeWine said.