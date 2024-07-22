Vance embraces hometown roots during Middletown rally: ‘I will never forget where I came from.’

Vance shared stories about his high school math teacher and his “Mamaw” while his family was in the audience.

“I love every one of you and I love this town,” Vance said. “I’m grateful to be formed by it.”

Vance talked about his support of former President Donald Trump, saying he fights for American citizens and knows how to lead this country.

Trump cares about other people’s families and wants to believe his generation leaves this country better off, he added.

Vance said he will work with Trump to fight for the workers and make sure parents can get their children a good education.

“Work hard and play by the rules; you get a good life,” he said.

He also expressed support for local energy, claiming President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris won’t “buy energy from our own citizens and from our own hands and from our own land.”

The first thing Vance and Trump will do, he said, is win the election.

“The next four years we’re going to do a lot of good for this country,” he said. “To get there, the next four months we’ve got to do everything we can.”

Vance encouraged everyone to get involved, whether it’s knocking on doors for the campaign or encouraging friends and family to go to the polls. He also asked people to share their support on social media.

He said Americans deserve to be led by someone who is grateful for this country.

“If you’re going to lead this country you should be grateful for it,” he said. “And I never hear that gratitude come through when I listen to Kamala Harris.”

Vance touched on previous comments criticizing Trump, saying it helped him realize two things: The media lies about Trump and that Trump cares about people.

“He’s not the caricature or the lie the media has told you he is,” Vance said.