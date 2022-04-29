U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz to campaign for Josh Mandel in Kettering

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is scheduled to join Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel for a rally in Kettering today.
The rally is at 3 p.m. at Victory Christian Church, 2275 S. Patterson Blvd. Doors open at 2 p.m.
Earlier this month Mandel, a former Ohio treasurer from Beachwood, held a rally at the same location with retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn. Both Flynn and Cruz endorsed Mandel.
Seven Republicans and three Democrats are vying to replace U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, who is retiring.
The primary is May 3.
The other Republican primary candidates are: State Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls; businessman Mike Gibbons of Fairview Park; businessman Neil Patel of Westerville; businessman Mark Pukita of Dublin; former Ohio Republican Party chair Jane Timken of Canton; and author and businessman J.D. Vance of Cincinnati.
U.S. Reps. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, and Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, are scheduled to join Vance in West Chester Twp. on Saturday. The 3:30 p.m. meet and greet event is at Lori’s Roadhouse, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion. Doors open at 3 p.m.
The Democratic primary candidates are: attorney Morgan Harper of Columbus, businesswoman Traci “TJ” Johnson of Hilliard and U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Howland Twp. in Trumbull County.
This story is developing and will be updated.
