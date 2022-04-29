BreakingNews
Voting early or Tuesday for Ohio’s primary election? Here’s what to know.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz to campaign for Josh Mandel in Kettering

FILE - Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, questions Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson during a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 23, 2022. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is endorsing former state treasurer Josh Mandel in the heated Republican primary for Ohio's open U.S. Senate seat. Cruz’s move could be particularly valuable among conservative voters in the absence of an endorsement in the race by Donald Trump, who has yet to weigh in despite candidates working hard to woo him — and he may not. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Local News


U.S. Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene to join Vance in West Chester Twp.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is scheduled to join Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel for a rally in Kettering today.

The rally is at 3 p.m. at Victory Christian Church, 2275 S. Patterson Blvd. Doors open at 2 p.m.

Earlier this month Mandel, a former Ohio treasurer from Beachwood, held a rally at the same location with retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn. Both Flynn and Cruz endorsed Mandel.

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel and retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn campaigned in Kettering on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

Credit: Lynn Hulsey

Seven Republicans and three Democrats are vying to replace U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, who is retiring.

The primary is May 3.

The other Republican primary candidates are: State Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls; businessman Mike Gibbons of Fairview Park; businessman Neil Patel of Westerville; businessman Mark Pukita of Dublin; former Ohio Republican Party chair Jane Timken of Canton; and author and businessman J.D. Vance of Cincinnati.

U.S. Reps. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, and Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, are scheduled to join Vance in West Chester Twp. on Saturday. The 3:30 p.m. meet and greet event is at Lori’s Roadhouse, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion. Doors open at 3 p.m.

The Democratic primary candidates are: attorney Morgan Harper of Columbus, businesswoman Traci “TJ” Johnson of Hilliard and U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Howland Twp. in Trumbull County.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Lynn Hulsey is an investigative reporter focusing on business, the economy, government and politics.

