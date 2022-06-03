UD mourns death of basketball coach’s daughter

The University of Dayton community is mourning the death of Jayda Grant, daughter of basketball coach Anthony Grant.
Grant, 20, was a 2019 graduate of Chaminade Julienne High School and had attended UD, pursuing a degree in psychology, according to her obituary.
UD President Eric Spina and Vice President/Director of Athletics Neil Sullivan issued a joint statement:
“On behalf of the entire University of Dayton community, it is with devastating heartache we mourn the passing of Jayda Grant. We extend our deepest sympathies to Anthony, Chris and their entire family. They have our unconditional love and support. We pray for their comfort and peace, and support their need for privacy during this period of immeasurable grief.”
Atlantic 10 Commissioner Bernadette V. McGlade also issued a statement:
“On behalf of the Atlantic 10 Conference, I offer our deepest condolences and prayers to Coach Grant, Chris and their family. Their beautiful Jayda left this Earth far too prematurely for us to comprehend. The A-10 extends unlimited support and strength to the Grants and the University of Dayton family.”
Jayda Grant ran track and while in high school excelled in 4x400, 200M and 400M races. During her time at UD, she was on the women’s track and field roster in 2020 and 2021, but the most recent seasons were canceled due to COVID-19.
She is survived by her parents, Anthony and Christina Grant, and brothers A.J., Preston and Makai Grant.
Services are pending. The family suggests memorial contributions to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, www.nami.org.
