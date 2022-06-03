UD mourns death of basketball coach’s daughter

“On behalf of the Atlantic 10 Conference, I offer our deepest condolences and prayers to Coach Grant, Chris and their family. Their beautiful Jayda left this Earth far too prematurely for us to comprehend. The A-10 extends unlimited support and strength to the Grants and the University of Dayton family.”

Jayda Grant ran track and while in high school excelled in 4x400, 200M and 400M races. During her time at UD, she was on the women’s track and field roster in 2020 and 2021, but the most recent seasons were canceled due to COVID-19.

She is survived by her parents, Anthony and Christina Grant, and brothers A.J., Preston and Makai Grant.

Services are pending. The family suggests memorial contributions to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, www.nami.org.