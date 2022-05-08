UD graduates celebrate mother’s and graduation today

The University of Dayton awarded 1,655 undergraduate degrees this morning during a ceremony at the UD Arena.
UD said the expected 1,655 undergraduate degrees eclipses last year’s mark of 1,582. A total of 2,050 degrees were awarded this weekend.
UD will also hold a graduation ceremony on May 14 for 2020 graduates, whose graduation ceremony in 2020 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony will be at the Marycrest Amphitheater located at the east end of the central mall opposite Kennedy Union.
UD awarded an honorary doctorate of science at the ceremony to Lori Beer, a 1989 University of Dayton computer science graduate who now is the global chief information officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Among the graduates this spring are a mother and daughter duo, Laura and Mercedes Franklin. Mercedes Franklin was not planning to walk at graduation, but she told her mother she would go if her mother joined her. Her mother was not expected to graduate for another two semesters, but she took additional classes in her final year and will be graduating with her daughter.
Laura, an employee at UD’s Institute for Pastoral Initiatives, graduated with majors in criminal justice studies and sociology and a minor in psychology to go along with an associate’s degree and another bachelor’s degree she earned previously. Mercedes earned her bachelor’s in fine arts.
