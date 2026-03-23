Two vying for Warren County Common Pleas Judge

Both candidates have spent significant time working for the Warren County court systems in various capacities.

If elected, the term will run from Feb. 1 2027 until Feb. 10, 2033.

Common Pleas Court judges will make a base salary of $180,581 in 2027, according to the Supreme Court of Ohio judicial salary chart.

We asked the candidates a series of questions to help voters make their decision on May 5:

Carrie Heisele

Credit: Amy Burke Credit: Amy Burke

Why do you want the office?

I am running for judge of the Common Pleas Court because I believe our community deserves strong principled judges who will uphold the rule of law, protect the public, and respect the Constitution. The Common Pleas Court handles serious criminal offenses and complex civil litigation that directly affect people’s lives and the safety of the community. For two decades I have prepared for this role:

As an assistant prosecutor, I advocated for victims and fought to keep our community safe.

As a magistrate, I preside over cases daily, apply the law fairly, and make decisions impacting real people and families.

I believe our courts function best when judges follow the Constitution and apply the law as written. Warren County deserve a judge who has my experience in the courtroom, constitutional commitment, and dedication to the community. I am ready to serve effectively on day one.

What differentiates you from your opponent?

I have experience presiding over cases in the Common Pleas Court. My opponent does not. I have both the experience and long-term commitment to serve effectively for years to come. For the past 12 years, I have handled Common Pleas Court cases extensively - as an assistant prosecutor trying major felonies (including homicides, two death penalty cases, child sexual assaults, drug trafficking, and financial crimes) and as a magistrate presiding over complex civil litigation, protection orders, and criminal arraignments.

I have experience integrating technology to increase efficiency and cut costs. If elected, I will lead the Court forward with a strong work ethic and active community presence that will make a lasting positive impact for decades to come.

What do you see as the biggest legal issues facing Warren County and the region over the next 8 years and how do you plan to address them?

Over the next eight years, one of the biggest challenges facing our community will be keeping our neighborhoods safe as our county continues to grow. I have two school-aged children and it is critical that the next several generations can count on Warren County to be a safe place to raise a family. Growth brings opportunity, but it also brings increased demands on the justice system, including caseloads, violent crime, drug addiction, and mental health issues.

My experience as both an assistant prosecutor and a magistrate has given me a clear understanding of how these issues impact victims, families, law enforcement, and the courts. I have seen firsthand the demands of a growing caseload and I have the work ethic and knowledge to face these challenges head on. We cannot afford our judges to be complacent.

We have to be proactive in our use of technology to manage our dockets and ensure transparency. I am committed to making the Common Pleas Court the most cost effective and efficient it can be while not compromising on justice.

What is your philosophy on sentencing? How do you balance rehabilitation of offenders with protecting the safety of the county?

My sentencing philosophy is grounded in the rule of law and accountability. A judge’s duty is to apply the law as written, not substitute personal opinions for the judgment of the legislature. The people of Ohio, through their elected representatives, set the penalties for criminal conduct, and it is the court’s responsibility to enforce those laws faithfully.

Public safety must always be the top priority. When someone commits a serious crime, there must be meaningful consequences that hold the offender accountable and recognize the harm done to victims and the community. I believe the primary role of a judge is to protect the community and punish criminal offenders.

At the same time, Ohio law requires judges to consider the individual circumstances of each case, including the offender’s history and the likelihood of rehabilitation. When appropriate, rehabilitation can be part of a sentence, but it should never come at the expense of justice or public safety.

A lot has been made recently about courts setting what are perceived as low or O.R. bonds for suspects accused of violent crimes, especially in neighboring Hamilton County. How do you think bonds should be handled in these circumstances?

As a magistrate I regularly set bail in felony criminal cases and have arraigned murderers, sex offenders, and major drug traffickers. When I am setting these amounts, my first responsibility is to protect the public and ensure the defendant appears for court. Bail decisions must follow the factors set out in Ohio law, which include the seriousness of the offense, the defendant’s criminal history, and the risk to the community.

In cases involving crimes of violence, judges must take those risks seriously. Bail should be set at an amount, or with conditions, that reasonably protects the public and ensures the integrity of the judicial process. If the law allows for detention in particularly serious cases, the court should not hesitate to use that authority. However, bail decisions must remain individualized and grounded in the law.

The goal is not punishment before trial, but to balance the defendant’s constitutional rights with the safety of victims and the community.

Gary A. Loxley

Why do you want the office?

For over 12 years, I have had the honor and distinct privilege of serving as a part-time judge in the Warren County Court, whose jurisdiction includes about one-half of the country. The office I am seeking is a full-time judgeship on the Warren County Common Pleas Court, whose jurisdiction includes all of Warren County. I will apply my knowledge, judicial experience, and reputation to represent the Warren County judiciary just as I have the past 12 years.

Serving as a full-time judge on the Court of Common Pleas will be the culmination of my legal and judicial career.

What differentiates you from your opponent?

The variety of my legal and judicial experience makes me the better candidate. I have been on the ballot three times and have been elected three times as Warren County Court judge. Since2013 I have put into practice a judicial philosophy rooted in conservative values. My combined experience includes over three decades of public service and private practice. In addition to my service as county court judge, I have prosecuted and defended criminal cases, and I have represented plaintiffs and defendants in civil lawsuits and domestic proceedings.

I have acquired a wealth of knowledge and experience during my legal and judicial career that I would use and rely upon as judge on the Common Pleas bench. In addition, I proudly served in the United States Army for 36 years, starting as an 18-year-old private and retiring as a colonel. My experience includes service in the Ohio Army National Guard, Regular Army and Army Reserve.

I simultaneously served as a part-time judge on the Warren County Court and as a Military Judge in the United States Army Reserve. When I was an Assistant Prosecuting Attorney in the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office, I was mobilized onto active duty three times in support of the Global War on Terrorism.

I was honored to be inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame which recognizes significant contributions I made to the community after my military service.

What do you see as the biggest legal issues facing Warren County and the region over the next 8 years and how do you plan to address them?

We now live in the digital age. Historically, the law has lagged behind advances in technology. Consistent with with that premise, information technology is moving faster than lawmakers and legal rulings can keep up with. I foresee social media regulation and artificial intelligence control as two of the most significant legal issues of our time. These issues are primarily legislative concerns but will undoubtedly wind up in the court system.

In addition, the increased possibility of data breaches and maintaining security of personal identifying information as it pertains to online case management systems are a growing concern. In my view, we must realize not only the potential adverse consequences of these new systems, but be prepared to change and execute the benefits, as well. Establishing systems to take advantage of improved digital technology is vital to the efficiency of justice. In Warren County, for example, electronic filing of complaints and citations has begun in some sectors, but not in others.

I am and would continue to be cognizant of technology and how it affects the legal system. Remaining stagnant is not an option, and leadership is necessary to implement new and improved systems.

I would continue to collaborate with my judicial colleagues, support staff, and elected officials to advocate for technological changes that improve recordkeeping security and the efficiency of justice.

What is your philosophy on sentencing? How do you balance rehabilitation of offenders with protecting the safety of the county?

An individual must be held accountable for his actions, and the punishment must deter the offender from future misconduct and deter others from engaging in the same type of conduct. A court routinely orders assessments and investigates the offender’s personal and criminal history prior to sentencing.

If an individual is not amenable to supervision, then the paramount concern is the safety of the community. If an individual is amenable to supervision, then imposing a term of probation or community control with specific conditions provides an opportunity for the offender to change his behavior by taking advantage of the rehabilitative programs available in the judicial system. As judge in the Warren County Court, I have developed a track record consistent with these purposes and principles of sentencing.

As a faculty member of the Ohio Judicial College, I have taught sentencing to new Ohio judges at the Ohio Supreme Court, most recently in December 2025. Creating a specialized docket is another way to rehabilitate the offender. During my tenure as judge in the Warren County Court, the judges have established alternatives to incarceration and regular probation by setting up two specialized dockets. I founded the Warren County Veterans Court, and my fellow judge founded a mental health docket known as SUCCESS.

These voluntary programs allow eligible offenders to be placed on intensive probation, supervised by a treatment team of professionals and overseen by the presiding judge. The docket uses community-based resources to assess and treat the source of the offender’s misconduct. The goal of these self-paced, specialized dockets to to rehabilitate the offender, thereby saving future time, money and incarceration space in the criminal justice system.

Both specialized dockets have been examined and certified by the Ohio Supreme Court.

A lot has been made recently about courts setting wat are perceived as low or O.R. bonds for suspects accused of violent crimes, especially in neighboring Hamilton County. How do you think bonds should be handled in these circumstances?

All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. That having been said, a court is required to set bond conditions that meet the intent of the pretrial release, which is to ensure the attendance of the accused as each stage of the proceedings and to adequately protect society.

Protecting society includes setting conditions that would help prevent the accused from engaging in misconduct while the case is pending. Just a couple of year ago, Ohioans overwhelmingly voted in favor of judges taking public safety into account when determining conditions of pretrial release. When an individual is charged with a violent crime, the threat to public safety is more pronounced and is a factor for the court to consider in setting appropriate bond conditions.

I have applied these principles in setting bond conditions for defendants in the Warren County Court, and I will continue to do so in the Common Pleas Court.