Turner’s rising star on Intel committee may shine on NASIC, WPAFB

There were four House members who competed for the ranking membership slot, said Turner, who brought McCarthy for visits to Wright-Patterson in 2020 and 2021, for briefings on NASIC and other base missions.

Having McCarthy firsthand see the work at the base, particularly NASIC’s role in intelligence-gathering, was important, Turner said.

“His commitment to America is unwavering, and he has established himself as a national security leader and ardent supporter of truth,” McCarthy tweeted last week.

A former two-term Republican mayor of Dayton, Turner was first elected to the House in 2002.

U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes, R-California, the committee’s outgoing ranking member, announced in December that he would leave Congress effective this month to become the chief executive of former President Donald Trump’s new social media company.

“I have every confidence Mike will be a fearless and skillful leader for Intelligence Committee Republicans and will perform rigorous oversight over the Intelligence community. I congratulate him on his well-deserved appointment as ranking member,” Nunes said in a statement from the office of McCarthy.

Nunes’s resignation, and Turner’s appointment, were effective Jan. 1.