Turner voices support for Kevin McCarthy in speaker dust-up

Turner was appointed ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence last year, giving him a potentially prominent voice on the direction of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and one of its key missions, the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC). He was widely seen as the incoming chair of that committee if Republicans retook the House majority.

Turner’s district now includes the city of Springfield and southern portions of Clark County.

The House voted Wednesday night to adjourn and reconvene today after GOP leader McCarthy failed in a sixth attempt for the speakership earlier in the day. A seventh vote on choosing a speaker was expected to start at noon Thursday.