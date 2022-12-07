Turner seeks to make Delphi retiree health coverage permanent

“Since its inception in 2002, this program has been reauthorized seven times — providing much-needed benefits to workers in such positions,” Turner and Golden also said. “These people worked hard their whole lives and don’t deserve the uncertainty and stress of relying on a program that could expire every year or two. That’s why we must ensure that a permanent reauthorization is included in any end-of-year tax extenders legislation.”A

Also signing the letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy were Reps Victoria Spartz, R-Indiana, and Daniel Kildee, D-Mich.

The letter text can be found here.

In July, the House approved the Susan Muffley Act in a bipartisan 254-to-175 vote. That bill stalled in the Senate after an Idaho senator objected this summer.

Turner’s office said he is now working with colleagues in a bipartisan, bicameral effort to have Congress send the legislation to President Biden, who has said he will sign it into law.