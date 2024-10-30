Trick-or-treat 2024 times for the Dayton, Springfield region

Hundreds of creepy and cute characters filled the sidewalks and streets in downtown Springfield for the seventh annual Downtown Springfield Trick or Treat Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. Downtown merchants, community organizations and nonprofits passed out candy, Halloween characters roamed the sidewalks and danced in the street. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

1 hour ago
Beggars nights throughout the region begin this weekend and run through Oct. 31. Here are community trick-or-treat dates and times, organized by county, then community.

ExploreOur giant list of Halloween things to do in the Dayton region

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY

Mechanicsburg: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

North Lewisburg: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

St Paris: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Urbana: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

CLARK COUNTY

Already occurred

GREENE COUNTY

Beavercreek: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Bellbrook: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Fairborn: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Xenia: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Yellow Springs: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

MIAMI COUNTY

Covington: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Piqua: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Tipp City: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Troy: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

West Milton: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Brookville: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.

Butler Twp.: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Centerville: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Clayton: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Dayton: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Englewood: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Germantown: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Harrison Twp.: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Huber Heights: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Kettering: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Miamisburg: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Miami Twp.: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Moraine: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Oakwood: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Riverside: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Trotwood: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Vandalia: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Washington Twp.: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

West Carrollton: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

PREBLE COUNTY

Eaton: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Lewisburg: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.

West Alexandria: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6:30-8 p.m.

WARREN COUNTY

Carlisle: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Clearcreek Twp.: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Franklin: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Lebanon: Thursday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Mason: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Springboro: Thursday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

