Traffic changes expected for a major Greene County route next month

ODOT said the intersection is currently a two-way stop with Hyde Road motorists yielding to U.S. 68 traffic, and U.S. 68 motorists having the right of way.

Message boards alerting motorists of the upcoming change are scheduled to be installed this Wednesday, according to ODOT.

Motorists are reminded of the need for additional caution when traveling through the area, and for ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information throughout the state, please visit here.