Township asks Greene County to restrict huge solar array proposed for farmland

Cedarville Twp. officials say they garnered feedback from residents before putting the request forward.

“This is a move we decided to make for our community,” said Jeff Ewry, Cedarville Twp. Board of Trustees President. “We thought it was too impactful to the residents that lived in the township.”

Ewry said opposition was “pretty much unanimous,” with the exception of the landowners that are renting to Kingwood. He added that many residents have said their main concern is poor placement of the solar project. The project area is not a single contiguous area of land, and is spread out over about five miles.

“No other (solar) project in southwest Ohio is surrounding as many houses as this one,” Ewry said, adding that the proposed site is close to Camp Clifton and John Bryan State Park, both popular agritourism and recreational sites in the county.

Officials from Vesper Energy said they recently proposed an additional 50% reduction in project area, to eliminate most areas near residences and Cedarville University. They said it would double the setback distance from residences, and triple the setback from roads.

“We are disappointed to hear the Cedarville Township is pursuing this extreme path that takes jobs and tax revenue away from Greene County,” said Vesper Chief Development Officer Juan Suarez. “We have consistently tried to connect with officials to seek compromise. We remain committed to Kingwood Solar, to provide energy security, and curb climate change for the residents of Cedarville Township, Greene County, and all Ohioans.”

County officials say Cedarville Twp. is the first local government to make this request. The earliest the commissioners may vote on the measure is December.

“We’re not against solar at all. We just want smart planning,” Greene County Commissioner Rick Perales said. “We expect there are areas (in Greene County) that are suitable for solar panels. We want to make sure we do it right.”

The case is still pending before the Ohio Power Siting Board, which held the formal adjudicatory hearing in March.

The Ohio Power Siting Board technically has sole jurisdiction over whether or not Kingwood can begin construction, but a new Ohio law complicates things. The recently passed House Bill 52 gives local governments a say in these matters, essentially treating local officials as extensions of the siting board.

Kingwood Solar’s initial application was filed before HB52 passed, meaning the law doesn’t technically apply in this case. But members of the OPSB have said they will listen to input from local jurisdictions, citing the spirit of the law now in effect.

Greene County commissioners, along with other local governments and community organizations, filed to intervene with Kingwood’s application process last year.