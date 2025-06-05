Breaking: Ohio doubles limit on cannabis ‘flower’ customers can purchase

Top Ohio House Democrat to step down from leadership

Allison Russo, Democratic candidate for 15th Congressional District, answers questions after voting Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Upper Arlington, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Allison Russo, Democratic candidate for 15th Congressional District, answers questions after voting Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Upper Arlington, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
By
56 minutes ago
Ohio House Minority Leader Allison Russo plans to step down from her post in leadership once the state’s budget process is finished at the end of June.

Russo, a term-limited Columbus-area Democrat who has led the House’s minority caucus since 2022, will serve out the remainder of her term but will step down “to pave the way for a smooth transition of leadership,” according to a Thursday statement.

Now one of the best-known Democrats in Ohio politics, Russo said decisions on her political future will come at a later time.

Her early departure from leadership does coincide with preparations for the 2026 election cycle, in which every Ohio executive political office is up for re-election.

“Serving as the Ohio House minority leader for the last three-and-a-half years has been an incredible honor. It has been one of the most challenging yet rewarding positions I’ve had the privilege to hold,” Russo said. “This role has allowed me to shape our Democratic policy priorities, be an unwavering voice for the needs of Ohio working families, and recruit talented new legislators and a team of hardworking staff to carry out these priorities.”

In 2021, Russo ran for Congress against Republican Columbus-area incumbent U.S. Rep. Mike Carey and was defeated handily.

Avery Kreemer can be reached at 614-981-1422, on X, via email, or you can drop him a comment/tip with the survey below.

