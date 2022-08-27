TODAY: Police to conduct three sobriety checkpoints

A series of sobriety checkpoints will happen today in Dayton.
From 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., the following areas of 2222 James H. McGee Blvd., 2152 N. Gettysburg Ave. and 3108 N. Gettysburg Ave. will be checked by the Combined Agency OVI Task Force of Montgomery County.
There were 533 OVI-related crashes in Dayton out of 2,633 crashes in Montgomery County from January 2018 to February, according to Dayton Police.
In Other News
1
Honor Flight Dayton taking local veterans today: Here’s how you can...
2
Are you dealing with long COVID? We want to hear from you
3
Air Force Marathon needs 1,000+ volunteers as race nears
4
What did the feds say to get warrant to search Trump residence? Read...
5
Funding for new center that will do flying vehicle research almost...