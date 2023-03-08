BreakingNews
Shooting at home of Cincinnati Bengals player Joe Mixon: More details emerge
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Tipp City school board aims to hire Versailles’ Moran as new superintendent

Local News
By
6 hours ago
Versailles superintendent also was finalist for Tipp City job three years ago when board hired Stefanik

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City school board voted unanimously Tuesday night to offer a contract to Aaron Moran of Versailles to become the district’s next superintendent.

The vote was made after the board met in a closed executive session earlier in the evening to interview three candidates for the position now held by Mark Stefanik.

The board voted in January to non-renew the contract of Stefanik effective this summer. Stefanik has been superintendent since 2020.

Moran was the other finalist for the superintendent job three years ago when the board voted to hire Stefanik.

Moran has been the superintendent of Versailles Local Schools in Darke County since 2012. The Versailles district has roughly half the student population of the Tipp City district, and according to Ohio Department of Education data, shares some similarities in having comparatively high test scores and high family median income.

The district received nine applications for the job, and chose to interview Moran, along with Spencerville schools Superintendent Cindy Endsley, and Jeremy Pequignot, superintendent of Franklin-Monroe schools.

The board also voted to have human resources director Lisa Tuttle-Huff work with Moran on a proposed contract.

In Other News
1
Amazon Air uses Wilmington Air Park slightly less, but site continues...
2
Child custody reform bill reintroduced in Ohio House
3
Teen killed in unusual bike-truck collision in Troy identified
4
GE Aerospace intends to invest in Ohio, including Dayton sites
5
5 things to know about convenience stores like Speedway

About the Author

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top