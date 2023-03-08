Tipp City school board aims to hire Versailles’ Moran as new superintendent

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City school board voted unanimously Tuesday night to offer a contract to Aaron Moran of Versailles to become the district’s next superintendent.
The vote was made after the board met in a closed executive session earlier in the evening to interview three candidates for the position now held by Mark Stefanik.
The board voted in January to non-renew the contract of Stefanik effective this summer. Stefanik has been superintendent since 2020.
Moran was the other finalist for the superintendent job three years ago when the board voted to hire Stefanik.
Moran has been the superintendent of Versailles Local Schools in Darke County since 2012. The Versailles district has roughly half the student population of the Tipp City district, and according to Ohio Department of Education data, shares some similarities in having comparatively high test scores and high family median income.
The district received nine applications for the job, and chose to interview Moran, along with Spencerville schools Superintendent Cindy Endsley, and Jeremy Pequignot, superintendent of Franklin-Monroe schools.
The board also voted to have human resources director Lisa Tuttle-Huff work with Moran on a proposed contract.
