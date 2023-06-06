Tipp City man, 82, missing after driving away from Butler Twp. business

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a Miami County man after he went missing in Montgomery County.
Billy Calhoun, 82, was last seen driving away from the Goodwill store on Miller Lane in Butler Township around 5 p.m.
Calhoun suffers from dementia and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.
He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt and gray pants with an ID band on his wrist.
The vehicle involved is a black 2005 Chevrolet Malibu similar to the one pictured below, with Ohio license plate number JXE2449.
Anyone who sees Calhoun or the Malibu is asked to call 911.
In Other News
1
Air Quality Alert issued for Tuesday due to Canadian wildfire smoke
2
Central State picks search firm to find next president
3
Ohio Civil Rights Commission accused of civil rights violations by...
4
AFRL welcomes new commander at Air Force Museum ceremony
5
Replica Vietnam Veterans Memorial coming to Centerville will include...
About the Author