Thug Riders member sentenced to prison in conspiracy investigation

• Sentencing: Judge Michael Newman sentenced Matthew J. Hawkins to three years in prison, according to U.S. District Court Southern District of Ohio records.

He will be on supervised release for three years after he is released from prison.

What did he plead to?

• Guilty plea: Hawkins pleaded guilty to one count of committing a violent crime in aid of racketeering, according to court documents.

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

Who else was involved?

• Multiple indicted: Fourteen members of the Thug Riders Motorcycle Club were indicted in connection to multiple violent crimes in the Dayton and southwest Ohio area.

In addition to Hawkins, Juan A. Robles, Joey A. Marshall, Jared T. Peters, Brandon W. Fisher, John A. Smith, Norman D. Beach, Michael S. Henry, Michael L. Reese, Justin J. Baker, Brent A. Egleston, Joseph M. Rader, Daniel Hutten and Cody Hughes were also charged.

• Gang leaders: Robles helped create the gang’s Dayton chapter and was the “boss” of the Midwest region, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Marshall was the sergeant at arms for the Midwest region.

Peters was the president, Beach was the vice president and Smith was the enforcer of the Dayton chapter, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

At the time of the indictment, Egleston was the president, Fisher was the sergeant at arms and Reese was the enforce of the Dayton chapter.

What are they accused of?

• Violent crimes: The Thug Riders are accused of committing multiple violent acts.

“The indictment in this case alleges that the Thug Riders Motorcycle Club operated in criminal enterprises whose members and associates engaged in acts of violence like murder, arson and assault,” said former U.S. Attorney Southern District of Ohio Kenneth Parker. “They also participated in acts of extortion and identity fraud.”

Investigators linked the group to the following incidents:

• The explosion of a former member’s pick-up truck in Huber Heights on May 25, 2021.

• The fatal shooting of 43-year-old Joseph Nicholson in Harrison Twp. on Sept. 26, 2021. Hawkins, Fisher and Smith, along with other unnamed Thug Riders, fired more than 40 shots at the Chevrolet Tahoe Nicholson was sitting inside, according to the indictment.

• A gunfight on April 9, 2023, at a rival motorcycle group’s clubhouse in Lexington, Kentucky. The Thug Riders reportedly fired 192 rounds during the attack, but no one was injured.

• A fight at a Dayton bar on June 17, 2023. The gang allegedly broke a man’s leg and gave him a black eye.

• A gunfight at another motorcycle club’s clubhouse in Springfield on March 20, 2024. Fisher was reportedly shot twice in the head.

• The assault of two members of a rival motorcycle club in London, Ohio, on March 16, 2024.

Where do the other cases stand?

• Sentencing: Four Thug Rider have been sentenced, including Hawkins.

Henry was sentence to 30 months and three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy to engage in racketeering, conspiracy to commit a violent crime in aid of racketeering and attempted assault in aid of racketeering, according to court records.

Rader was sentenced to 15 months in prison and a year of probation for conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering.

Hutten was sentenced to 18 months and a year of supervised release for conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering.

• Pleaded guilty: Hughes, Baker and Peters have pleaded guilty, but have not been sentenced.

Fisher had a change of plea hearing scheduled for Oct. 7, but the outcome was not available as of Oct. 27.