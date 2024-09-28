Thousands remain without power in region following heavy Friday storms from Hurricane Helene

In Miami Twp., electricity was out at Austin Landing and all of the retailers were closed. The intersection at Ohio 741 and Austin Boulevard had no traffic lights working.

Hurricane Helene remnants hit the region on Friday, with damaging winds and heavy rain felling trees and utility poles and leaving tens of thousands of residents and businesses without power.

Credit: Marshall Gorby Credit: Marshall Gorby

Gusts were reported as high as 62 mph in Springboro and Dayton, the NWS reported.

The high wind warning activated the Ohio Emergency Management Agency’s Ohio Traveler Alert System for the first time since it was launched in May. High-profile vehicles, such as a truck, van or SUV, are more prone to being pushed out of lanes or flipping in high winds. Also, motorists must watch for blowing objects.

The high wind warning in effect through 10 p.m. was canceled early, around 6:30 p.m., and the region was under a wind advisory until 10 p.m., which also was canceled early, around 8:45 p.m., as the wind weakened over the evening hours.