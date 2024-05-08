Thousands in Darke County without power amid storms

More than 4,900 customers are without power Tuesday night as storms capable of producing strong winds, large hail, torrential rainfall and tornadoes tracked into the region.

The majority of outages are in Darke County, which had 940 customers in the dark at 8:10 p.m., with the majority near Rossburg, according to the AES Ohio online outage map. By 9:05 p.m., that number swelled to more than 9,500, with 4,322 AES customers and another 5,237 Darke Rural Electric Co-op customers without power.