The weekend’s best photos: Craft beer, live music and chicken dinners

With the pandemic slowing down and temperatures rising, people are getting out and about to the region’s weekend events.
Check out photos from IndieCraft at Mother Stewart’s in Springfield, featuring craft beers from 11 Ohio breweries, nine food trucks and eight bands on Saturday. Mother Stewart’s new permanent outdoor covered stage, located in the brewery’s beer garden, made its debut during the event.
The 2021 Eichelberger Concert Season at Levitt Pavilion kicked off in downtown Dayton on Saturday. New Orleans-based vocalist and trumpeter Shamarr Allen and his band The Underdawgs opened the 2021 season.
The Versailles Poultry Days Festival returned after having been a carryout-only event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival’s famous chicken dinners sold out, reaching 35,500 and shattering the previous record of 29,000.