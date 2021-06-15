The weekend’s best photos: Craft beer, live music and chicken dinners

New Orleans based vocalist and trumpeter Shamarr Allen and his band The Underdawgs kicked off the 2021 Eichelberger Concert Season at Levitt Pavilion in downtown Dayton on Saturday, June 12. Aside from virtual concerts, the 2020 in person concert season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

