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The Great Ohio Toy Show to celebrate 10 Years in Xenia

Route 68 Promotions hosted The Spring 2025 Great Ohio Toy Show at the Greene County Fairgrounds & Expo Center in Xenia on Saturday, March 29, 2025. The ticketed biannual event featured over 700 tables by vendors all over the United States spread out over seven buildings with vintage, antique, modern, diecast and hobby toys for sale. Food trucks were onsite, and entertainment was provided by DJ Marvel. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Route 68 Promotions hosted The Spring 2025 Great Ohio Toy Show at the Greene County Fairgrounds & Expo Center in Xenia on Saturday, March 29, 2025. The ticketed biannual event featured over 700 tables by vendors all over the United States spread out over seven buildings with vintage, antique, modern, diecast and hobby toys for sale. Food trucks were onsite, and entertainment was provided by DJ Marvel. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
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This year marks the 10th anniversary of The Great Ohio Toy Show held in Xenia.

The event features dealers from across the country and eight buildings filled with over 700 tables of toys.

Toys of every kind will be featured at the show, including some of the rarest toys in the world. The collection spans vintage, antique, modern, diecast, and hobby toys, all on display.

Along with the toys, there will be a live DJ and at least 10 food trucks on site.

Route 68 Promotions hosted The Spring 2025 Great Ohio Toy Show at the Greene County Fairgrounds & Expo Center in Xenia on Saturday, March 29, 2025. The ticketed biannual event featured over 700 tables by vendors all over the United States spread out over seven buildings with vintage, antique, modern, diecast and hobby toys for sale. Food trucks were onsite, and entertainment was provided by DJ Marvel. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

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Credit: Tom Gilliam

Raffle tickets for this years show will be given at admission gates (2 tickets per paid admission only.) Drawings will start at 3 p.m. and you do not have to be present to win.

Event organizers suggest that carts, wagons or strollers should be limited in size as moving through isles in buildings with large numbers of people can be challenging.

HOW TO GO:

What: The Great Ohio Toy Show

When: March 28, 2026, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Greene County Fairgrounds & Expo Center, 120 Fairground Rd, Xenia.

Admission: $6 tickets. Kids 10 and under are free.

Parking: Free parking will be available.

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Greg Lynch has been a photographer, digital specialist and digital content producer at Cox First Media for more than 30 years.