TGI Fridays boneless chicken recalled due to pieces of clear, hard plastic

About 26,550 pounds of TGI Fridays boneless chicken bites are being called because they could contain pieces of clear, hard plastic, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.
Recalled products are 15-ounce cartons containing “TGI FRIDAYS BONELESS CHICKEN BITES HONEY BBQ CHICKEN” with lot code KL3K03 and a “Best By” date of 12/26/2024. They were all produced on Oct. 3, 2023 by Simmons Prepared Foods Inc., of Van Buren, Arkansas.
The recalled chicken bites bear establishment number “P-20287 inside the USDA mark of inspection, and were shipped to retail locations nationwide.
According to the FSIS, consumers reported finding pieces of hard, clear plastic in the breading of the chicken bites to the company.
Anyone with the recalled chicken bites is encouraged not to eat them, but to throw them away or return them.
Consumers with questions about the recall can call 1-800-280-7185, the FSIS said.
