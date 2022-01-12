Hamburger icon
Ohio Supreme Court overturns new state legislative maps

Advocates who believe that newly drawn Ohio legislative maps remain heavily gerrymandered rally outside the Ohio Supreme Court on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. The court heard arguments Wednesday over lawsuits challenging the mapsthat voter-rights and Democratic groups say are gerrymandered to favor Republicans. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)
Advocates who believe that newly drawn Ohio legislative maps remain heavily gerrymandered rally outside the Ohio Supreme Court on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. The court heard arguments Wednesday over lawsuits challenging the mapsthat voter-rights and Democratic groups say are gerrymandered to favor Republicans. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)

Credit: Andrew Welsh-Huggins

Local News
By Jim Gaines, Staff Writer
14 minutes ago

The Ohio Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned the state legislative district maps that the Ohio Redistricting Commission approved on a party-line vote in September.

Now the seven-member redistricting commission has 10 days to adopt new maps.

ExploreRedistricting Ohio: Fairness of congressional map proposals debated

Democrats, voting-rights and progressive groups had denounced the maps as gerrymandered to maintain and increase Republicans’ supermajority in both houses of the General Assembly.

This story is breaking and will be updated with more information.

