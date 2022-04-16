State sues Greene County biodigester over emissions

Combined Shape Caption A storage pond housing fertilizer produced by the Dovetail biodigester in Greene County. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF Combined Shape Caption A storage pond housing fertilizer produced by the Dovetail biodigester in Greene County. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

“Although the company has obtained air pollutant permits for some aspects of its operations, the company failed to obtain the required permit for the digestate storage tank at the time it started introducing non-agricultural organic wastes into the process and thus became subject to regulation,” the lawsuit says.

A Renergy employee who answered the phone Saturday said he could not comment on the suit.

Yost’s office asks the court to impose penalties against the companies “up to $25,000 per day for each day of each violation.”

The facility at 1156 Herr Road has been a source of controversy for years, as neighbors have complained of odors, and Bath Twp. officials have pursued zoning controls.

In January, the Ohio Second District Court of Appeals ruled in favor of Renergy, upholding a ruling that the Dovetail biodigester is a public utility, exempt from township zoning regulations.