State regulator nixes AES Ohio refund arguments

Tariffs govern how much electric or natural gas companies can charge customers

The office, which represents state electric customers, had asked state regulators to order AES Ohio — also known in legal matters as Dayton Power and Light or “DP&L” — to return to consumers “stability” charges “it collected without an authorized tariff” since August 2021.

“The PUCO should order DP&L to return $60 million in one lump-sum bill credit on consumers’ bills,” the office said in a July 15 filing with the commission.

AES Ohio has charged customers $76 million a year under its “stability” charge, according to the consumers’ office. The office has been skeptical of the need for such a charge.

An AES Ohio spokeswoman had said there was no call for refunds, saying the company had complied with regulatory orders.

Questions about the order were sent to a representative for the Office of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel Wednesday.