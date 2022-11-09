State issues passing overwhelmingly among early votes

Explore Updated link to live election results will go here

Issue 1

Issue 1 would amend Ohio’s Constitution to require the courts to consider public safety when setting bail amounts, including the seriousness of the offense, the suspect’s criminal record and his or her likelihood to return to court for future hearings and proceedings.

The ballot measure would empower the state legislature to decide what the courts must consider when determining bail instead of the Supreme Court of Ohio.

Supporters, like Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, say this will improve public safety after an Ohio Supreme Court decision ruled that the threat the suspect poses to the community cannot be used to determine bail.

Foes say the measure would be a devastating blow to efforts to reform the deeply flawed bail system and means lawmakers would make bail decisions instead of the experts.

Critics say judges can deny bail when suspects are a threat to the public and the purpose of bail is to ensure suspects show up to court.

State Issue 2

Issue 2 would modify the state Constitution to explicitly state that only U.S. citizens can vote in state or local elections.

The measure would prohibit local governments from allowing people to vote in local elections if they are not legally qualified to vote in state elections.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and other supporters of the proposal say allowing non-citizens to vote would “cheapen” the value of citizenship.

They also said allowing non-citizens to vote would require separate ballots.

Opponents say the Ohio Constitution already says citizens can’t vote, and this could prevent 17-year-old Ohioans from voting in elections.

Critics say the language is too restrictive and creates new barriers to voting.