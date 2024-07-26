Payroll Project: Greene County’s highest paid employees in 2023

- Payroll Project: Montgomery County’s highest paid employees in 2023

- Payroll Project: State of Ohio employees’ annual pay up

The highest paid Greene County employee was John LaRock, the developmental disabilities superintendent. Greene County Developmental Disabilities administrators have long been among the highest paid employees in the county.

The voting and taxpaying public is the employer for government agencies. As with any other employer, the public has not just a right but a responsibility to know how much its employees are paid in the interest of good stewardship.

Go here for a searchable database of state and local government pay across our region.

The highest paid Greene County employees last year were:

1. John LaRock, developmental disabilities superintendent: $185,327

2. Brandon Huddleson, county administrator: $171,859

3. David Hayes, prosecuting attorney: $150,744

4. Melissa Howell, health commissioner: $141,430

5. Dennis McManes, court logistics coordinator: $141,355

6. Adrian King, executive director of the public defender’s office: $131,893

7. Suzanne Schmidt, first assistant prosecuting attorney: $127,474

8. Patricia Campbell, magistrate and court administrator: $126,282

9. Jeanne Turner, developmental disabilities director: $124,729

10. Thomas Schaeffer, developmental disabilities director: $123,603