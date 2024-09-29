Springfield police asking for help after a man was injured in a shooting last week

Local News
By
24 minutes ago
X

Springfield police are asking for the community’s help after a man was seriously injured in a Springfield bar on Sept. 22.

Crews responded to reports of a man who had been shot at the 100 block of West High Street, police said. When police arrived, they said they found a large crowd of people helping the injured victim.

He was provided aid by police officers until Springfield Fire and Rescue arrived and transported the victim to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where he is in serious condition.

“Detectives believe there are numerous witnesses to this incident and are asking the public for any photos or videos taken that night,” police said.

If you have information, please contact the Springfield Police Division at 937-324-7685 or reach out to Detective Miller directly at 937-324-7709.

In Other News
1
Retired Springfield nurse guides Haitians through healthcare system
2
Thousands remain without power in region following heavy Friday storms...
3
More than 100K without power after Hurricane Helene remnants reach the...
4
I-75 rest stops in Miami County to close for demolition, replacement
5
5 things to know about Ohio voter fraud allegations and proposed voting...

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.