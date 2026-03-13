Springfield net producer lands $22M Air Force contract

Work is to be performed in Springfield, to be completed by March 5, 2027.

This contract came from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia.

In an interview, Jim Zahora, TAC chief executive, said most of the cargo net work will be in Springfield. All of the work will be domestic.

The non-profit is known for providing training and jobs to residents with disabilities.

“It means a lot for the company, obviously, because this is kind of like a milestone for us,” he said. “We’ve been working for the Air Force, making the cargo nets, since 2005. This multi-year contract shows just what a trusted partner we are.”

In all, TAC employees have built more than a million nets for the Air Force since 2005, with 100% on-time delivery and “zero defects,” Zahora said.

TAC has also been been inspecting, repairing and restoring military cargo nets since 1984, saving the Air Force from having to buy new cargo nets in many cases, Zahora said.

That service has saved the Air Force more than $45 million since 1984.

In fact, TAC is the “only authorized repair station” for Air Force cargo nets in the world.

“It’s not something we put on a billboard, but we’re really proud of that,” he said.

TAC employs about 120 people total, with about 60 people working on the new cargo nets. The business has about 10 working on net repairs.

A second shift will start in a week or two, the CEO said.

TAC offers packaging, labeling, kitting, assembly services and more. The company has made cargo nets used by the support equipment and vehicles division at Robins Air Force Base in Georgia. Many of the nets are meant to secure the 463L pallet used on C-5, C-17 and C-130 cargo aircraft.