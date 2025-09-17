Springfield man accused of filming teen in Riverside pleads guilty

• Michael Richards, 52, pleaded guilty to one count of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

• Three counts of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance and four counts of voyeurism were dismissed.

What was he accused of?

• Richards allegedly secretly filmed a 13-year-old on his phone.

• Investigators recovered five videos from his cellphone, according to Riverside police.

• The incidents took place between March 6 and May 18, 2024, according to court records.

What happens next?

• He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 14.